Edward R. Brody
Formerly of Pittsville - Edward R. Brody, 84 formerly of Pittsville, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home in Kissee Mills, MO.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 3 PM - 5 PM at Veedum Moravian Church, Pittsville.
Ed was born on June 29, 1935 at home in the Town of Hansen to Raymond and Mae (Edwards) Brody. He was united in marriage to Donna L. Potts on September 24, 1955 at Veedum Moravian Church, Pittsville until her death August 12, 2014.
Ed had been employed with Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids for 44 years. He was a very active member of Veedum Moravian Church. He and Donna were leaders of the building project for the new church building in 2001. Ed enjoyed working on his 8N Ford tractors, woodworking, gardening, and travel. His children and grandchildren were most important in his life.
Ed is survived by his children, Guy (Kathy) Brody of Kissee Mills, Missouri, Jo-Lea (Jeff) Binger of Pittsville, Kyle (Virginia) Brody of Chippewa Falls and Lela (Nick) Neubauer of Menomonee Falls. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters Betty (Bob) Hanson of Albuquerque NM, Fern Tenpas of Savage MN; brother Robert (Jeannette) Brody of Eagle River AK and sister-in-law, Lois Potts of Pittsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Dawn Paulson, sister-in-law Marjean Brody and 3 brothers-in-law, Fred Paulson, Bruce Tenpas and Virgil Potts.
Memorials may be designated in his name to the American Kidney Fund. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Rev. Wanda Veldman, neighbors and friends for their overwhelming support. Thank you to Dr. Martinez and team for their excellent care of Ed. A very special thank you to Trish and Mary for their daily constant loving care of Ed.
Cremations of the Ozarks is assisting the family.
Condolences may be sent online to: www.cremationsoftheozarks.com
