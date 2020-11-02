Eileen J. Steuck
Junction City - Eileen J. Steuck, 90, Junction City, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Eileen was born on March 18, 1930 in Nekoosa to Anton and Amanda (Gaber) Cibula. She graduated from Alexander High School. She was united in marriage to Armin Steuck on September 21, 1963 in Dancy. He passed away on May 19, 1997.
Eileen enjoyed working in her large garden, knitting afghans for family and friends, reading and watching the Packers and Badgers.
She is survived by her son, Scott Steuck of Junction City, daughter, Sue Gibbons of Stevens Point, grandchildren, Hannah and Vinny Gibbons, and Jessica Krcmar (Pompo), and 3 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Armin, son, Tony Krcmar, and sister, Dolores Logan.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful nurses and hospice nurse at Ascension for taking such good care of her.
