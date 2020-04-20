Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Wisconsin Rapids - Eileen L. Scanlon, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of Roseville, MN passed away Monday April 20, 2020 at the Renaissance Assisted Living Center in Wisconsin Rapids.

A private memorial service and burial will be held at Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Eileen is survived by her daughter Colleen Clark (Jon) of Wisconsin Rapids; two sons Patrick Scanlon of Savage, MN and Michael Scanlon (Margaret) of Jacksonville, FL and granddaughters Cassi Scanlon and Nicole Clark. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Scanlon; parents Mabel and Omar LaMoe and brothers Omar and Kenneth LaMoe.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
