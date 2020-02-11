|
Eilene Robatcek
Wisconsin Rapids - Eilene Robatcek, 71, passed from this life into arms of Jesus, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday February 15, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Steven Nickel will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.
Eilene (Rowe) Robatcek was born to Donald and Esther Rowe in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on July 25, 1945. She graduated from Nekoosa High School in 1966 and went to work at Nekoosa Port Edwards State Bank following graduation. The following year, Eilene began working for Nekoosa Papers, later becoming Great Northern Nekoosa, Georgia Pacific, and most recently, Domtar. She worked there for 52 years, always working to improve whatever processes she could. She married Edward Robatcek on October 26, 1968, and together they had their one and only child, Toni. Toni was the highlight of Eilene's life until Toni began to share that place with her husband, Jason, and later Jason and Toni's sons, Beau and Bjorn. Eilene, right up until the very hour of her death, lived each moment with them in mind.
Eilene is survived by her daughter, Toni (Jason) Butz, and two amazing grandsons, Beau and Bjorn. She also is survived by her sister Karla (Bobby) Barnes, Huntington, Texas; Her brother Robert (Rita) Rowe, Nekoosa; sisters-in law, Linda Rowe, Nekoosa; Mary Rowe, Wisconsin Rapids; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, Donald and Esther Rowe and brothers, Richard Rowe and David Rowe.
Eilene loved her career, always finding great joy in helping improve or streamline things for the company. Even more, though, Eilene, found great delight in her family. Jason, Toni, Beau, and Bjorn could be found with Eilene touring local eating establishments on a Friday night on their "fish fry tour". She was the best mom and grandma anyone could have and will forever be missed. Yet, "We are confident of this, He who began a good work in me will be faithful to carry it to completion". Philippians 1:6. Jesus was Eilene's Lord and Savior, and we will meet her again someday. This life was not always easy, but even the hours leading up to her death, she cared to know about the boys, encourage them, tell them she was proud of them, and when told that she belonged to Jesus, she uttered, "Praise the Lord." God is faithful. She knew this: "He will never leave us or forsake us." Joshua 1:5 Now, she is dancing in heaven.
Eilene's focal point and favorite thing was her grandsons. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, she would have been most thrilled with gifts toward their future educational potential.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020