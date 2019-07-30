|
|
Elaine G. Hahner
Wisconsin Rapids - Elaine G. Hahner, age 75, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at University Hospital, Madison, WI with loved ones at her side from complications due to acute leukemia.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Valentine Joseph will officiate. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Thursday from 5:00-8:00 PM and also on Friday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be at a later date.
Elaine was born December 27, 1943 in Pittsville, WI to Leonard and Bernice (Peart) Brockman. She attended St. Joachims Parochial School and graduated from Maryheart High School in 1960. She then studied at St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Marshfield. Elaine married John Patrick Hahner on October 8, 1964 in Marshfield, WI. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2014. She married Walter Jean Grenier II on April 25, 2019 in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Elaine was owner and operator of Willow Moor Farm in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Elaine generously shared her love of horses and the equine industry with many families over the years. As both a horseback riding instructor and certified therapeutic riding instructor, she enjoyed watching her students thrive and grow. She was a leader for the Rapids Riders 4-H club, secretary for the Wisconsin Pony of the America's club and an active member of the National Pony of the Americas Association. For over 30 years, her daughters and granddaughters showed competitively at state, national and world levels. She and John were their biggest cheerleaders! Later in life, Elaine spent time at the family cottage, boating with her grandson and sharing love and laughter with her family. In recent years, she traveled frequently to Maine to enjoy the coastal waters with Walter.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Walter; two daughters, Gina (Thad) Herman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Sara Beth (Andrew Riggins) Hahner of Madison, WI; five grandchildren, Whitney (Stephen) Hughes, Anna (Jake) Halweg, Ethan (Michelle Marino) Elkins, Mikel Herman and Mallory Herman; two great grandchildren, Jax and Abel; two stepchildren, Jean Christian (Lorena) Grenier and Rick (Stacy) Younker; two brothers, William (Susan) Brockman and Jonathan (Kim) Brockman; three brothers-in-law, John Kastern, Jim (Jan) Hahner and Steve Hahner; and sister-in-law, Emma Brockman.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John; four brothers and sister, Fr. Vaughn Brockman, Bradley Brockman, Lois Kastern and Myron Brockman; father and mother-in-law, Maynard and Agnes Hahner; brother-in-law, William Hahner and sister-in-law, Carol Peterson.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Elaine's name at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of the UW Carbone Cancer Centers of Wisconsin Rapids and her care teams at UW Hospital and Clinics.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019