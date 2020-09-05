1/1
Elaine Haasl
Elaine Haasl

Wisconsin Rapids -

Elaine F. Haasl, age 81, of the town of Saratoga (Wisconsin Rapids) died Friday September 4, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday September 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 9:30 AM until the time if service. A luncheon in Elaine's honor will be held at Riverside Park in Nekoosa following services. Please follow all Covid-19 safety precautions including a face covering and adherence to social distancing. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Elaine was born January 27, 1939 in Stevens Point to George and Gertrude (Kielzwski) Lovesee. She married William Haasl on November 30, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. William died January 16, 2016. She and her husband owned and operated Country Sports from 1969- to 2008.

Elaine enjoyed golfing, fishing, motorcycles, ATVS, and snowmobiling. She was a member of numerous ATV and snowmobiling clubs. She loved watching the Packers, Brewers and NASCAR and vacationing at the cabin in Tomahawk.

She is survived by three children Julie (Rocky) Galbreath, Jeff (Vicki) Haasl and Jason (Amy) Haasl; four grandchildren Roxanne, Benjamin, Joseph and Holly; Three great grandchildren Maverick, Amara and Zaiden, her sister Judy (Don) Smith and sister in law Patricia Barton Lovesee. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents and her brother Le Roy "Al" Lovesee






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
