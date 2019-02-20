Elaine L. Morse



Wisconsin Rapids - Elaine Laura Morse, 80, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence, after a long illness.



Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Elaine was born April 28, 1938 in Marshfield, WI to Gilbert and Laura Leona (Gessert) Drackley. Elaine attended Two Mile Grade School and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She was confirmed into her faith at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Elaine met Raymond Morse on a blind date, while working in the office at Riverview Hospital. She married the love of her life on May 6, 1967, they were blessed with 51 years of wonderful memories. Shortly after they were married, the couple moved to Scottsdale, AZ for a year and then to Columbus, OH where they resided for 31 years. They retired in 1998 and returned to Wisconsin Rapids.



Elaine loved embroidery and sewed elephant and lion quilts for her nieces and nephews to enjoy. Her Christmas stockings will be something the family will always remember and treasure. She was a member of the Fidelis League at St. John's Lutheran Church in Amlin, OH for 17 years. Elaine's most memorable vacation was when the couple walked down the Bright Angel Trail into the Grand Canyon, going all the way to Phantom Ranch. For the next five days, they floated down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.



Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Raymond; her siblings: Mary LeMay, Betty Thompson, and Bill (Celia) Drackley; she is further survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Judy Drackley and her brothers-in-law: Chester LeMay and Alfred Thompson.



The family would like to send a special "thank you" to the caring staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, for their extraordinary love and care shown to Elaine. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary