Elaine Wittrock
Wisconsin Rapids - Elaine J. Wittrock, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids passed peacefully at home on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and again on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Pastor Lucas Proeber and Staff Minister Randy Pahl will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Elaine was born January 13, 1927 in Wisconsin Rapids to Walter O. and Frieda (Fuelle) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. She married William Wittrock, the boy next door, on June 24, 1950 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church.
Elaine graduated from Lincoln High School and worked in the Stenographic Department at Consolidated Papers until 1950 when she and Bill were married. She then went to work for United Farms in Santa Maria, CA while Bill was stationed there in the Army. Upon returning to Wisconsin Rapids, she worked at PreWay until 1959 when she and Bill started their family. In 1966, Elaine returned to work at CPI and worked there until her retirement as the Word Processing Supervisor.
Elaine was a lifelong member of St. Paul's and was a past member of the St. Paul's Choir, Willing Workers, Lutheran Girl Pioneers and the Sr. Friendship Group. Elaine also served as the first President of the Lutheran Women's Missionary Society.
Elaine is survived by daughter Deborah (David) Austin of Mauston, and their daughter, Stephanie (Rob) Luke of Portage. Daughter Sandra (Jim) Kruger and her sons, Joseph (Connie) Schneider and their 6 sons of Necedah, Robert Schneider and his 3 children of Wisconsin Rapids and Travis (Ashley Greer) Schneider of Appleton. She is also survived by her sister, Edna Haferman, sisters-in-law, Nancy Wittrock of Florida and Lois Wittrock of Wisconsin Rapids, and 21 nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband William (July, 2019); her parents, Walter O. and Frieda; her in-laws, Walter and Erna (Vollert) Wittrock; her brother, Walter A. (Joan) Johnson; her sister, Elmira "Johnny" (William) Schroeder; and her 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
The family would like to thank Lynne, Jessica, Kathleen and the rest of the Ascension Hospice Staff for the love and care they provided the family during this time.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020