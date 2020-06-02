Eleanor E. EimermanWisconsin Rapids - Eleanor E. Eimerman, age 97, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Renaissance Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Matthew Bergstresser will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home.Eleanor was born on January 6, 1923 in Miladore, WI to William and Mariah (Richardson) Hetze Sr. She married Philip Eimerman June 5, 1945 in the town of Sherry, WI. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2016.Eleanor enjoyed fishing and camping "Up North" with her family. She was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. Eleanor was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, canning and growing flowers. She also loved playing card games and board games with family and friends. She and Philip enjoyed traveling together and Polka dances. She was a faithful member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids and its Dorcas Circle.Eleanor is survived by three children: Carol (Ray) Jacob, Allen (Theresa) Eimerman, and Dale (Patricia) Eimerman; six grandchildren: Tammy Schroeder, Korey (Erika) Jacob, Patrick (Lindsay) Eimerman, Christopher Eimerman, Jason Eimerman, and Lisa Eimerman; granddaughter-in-law, Colleen Eimerman; seven great-grandchildren: Jeremy Nelson, Kaleb Jacob, Gavin Jacob, Reese Eimerman, Wyatt Eimerman, Oskar Eimerman, and Calvin Eimerman; brother, Edwin Hetze; sisters, Ruth Stelzer and Margaret Marth; and many nieces, nephews and other family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; grandson, Bradley Eimerman; daughter-in-law, Lori Eimerman; brothers: William (Ruth) Hetze and Robert (Ruth) Hetze; sister, Gertrude (Harold) Kronstedt; brothers-in-law: Orville Stelzer and Harold Marth; and sisters-in-law: Lois Hetze and Faye (Fred) Klingbail.