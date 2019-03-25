Eleanore B. Olski



Wisconsin Rapids - Eleanore B. Olski, age 87, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Renaissance Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids surrounded by her loving family.



Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Robert Schaller will officiate. Entombment will follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 27 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the church.



Eleanore was born January 3, 1932 in Stevens Point, WI to John and Verona (Lisiecki) Greene. She graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1949. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas E. Olski, on February 25, 1952 in Stevens Point. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage. Tom preceded her in death on July 21, 2009.



Eleanore and Tom moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1960, and together with Alan Olski, started Tom's Paint and Decorating in Wisconsin Rapids on April 13, 1976. She thoroughly enjoyed going into "work" everyday at the store until her retirement in December 2017.



Eleanore was a faithful member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Riverview Hospital Auxiliary and the Red Hat Lunch Bunch. She loved reading books, going for a Friday night fish fry with her friends at the Branding Iron and going on her annual trips to Las Vegas. She was a regular attendee at Bingo while residing at the Renaissance.



Eleanore is survived by one son: Alan (Lorie) Olski of Wisconsin Rapids; three daughters: Karen Robinson of Wausau, and Sandra (Kenneth) Oleson and Kim (Thomas) Kromenaker, both of Wisconsin Rapids; seven grandchildren: Tiffany, Trisha, Troy, Tim, Jessica, Kayla and Kyle; nine great-grandchildren; one brother: Robert (Sarah) Greene; and three sisters: Bernice Zwicke, Marion (Ron) O'Kray, and Barb (Dan) Nordall. In addition to her husband, Tom, she is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Ashley, and two brothers, William and Leonard Greene.



Eleanore's family would like to thank the staff of Reniassance Assisted Living and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for the excellent care they provided her.