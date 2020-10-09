Elizabeth A. Keach



Arkdale - Elizabeth A. Keach, age 89, of Arkdale, WI passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.



Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at New Rome Community Church in Nekoosa, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Tuesday at the church. Pastor Duane Schultz will officiate. Burial will be at the Monroe Center Cemetery in Arkdale, WI. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Keach family.



Elizabeth Ann Hall (Liz), was born on August 3, 1931 in Binghamton, New York, to Raymond D. and Wilhelmina A. (Hoeppner) Hall. She graduated from Binghamton North High School, receiving a New York Regents Scholarship. Elizabeth then graduated from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York in the College of Arts and Sciences. As she continued her studies there, she met and married fellow student and Yale graduate, DeWitt W. Keach, on April 24, 1954. Later, Elizabeth continued her schooling to receive degrees in Biology and Education at UWSP.



Elizabeth and DeWitt had two children. They enjoyed traveling to National Parks and bird watching. From the time they came to central Wisconsin (for Consolidated Papers), Elizabeth took an active part in the community. After DeWitt died in 1970, Elizabeth came to know Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Elizabeth's heart, mind, and soul were devoted to bringing "the knowledge of the glory of God" to the forefront of whatever she did. She taught in area schools, most recently at Community Christian Academy in Biron, until they closed. She joyfully taught an after-school program with Child Evangelism Fellowship at area schools until recently. For years, she was a faithful Sunday School teacher, and adult Bible study leader, in the community.



Three weeks ago, Elizabeth wrote the following in a personal letter to someone who was searching for truth: "For me the Truth is embodied in the One who said, 'I am the Truth' (John14:16) and who is reported as being the Agent, 'by which all things that are, were made.' (John1:3, Eph.3:9). There is great joy in admiring the work of our Creator God Who does all things well!"



Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her son Daniel, her daughter Caroline and son in law, Jonathan Singleton. Elizabeth has five granddaughters and two grand sons-in-law; Rachael Osborn (David), Chrissy Robertson (Micah), and Anastacia, Chayah and Sarah Singleton. She also has five great-grandchildren; Aria and Abby Osborn and Charlotte, Tobias, and Lydia Robertson. Her nephew, Jon Keach and wife, Cheryl are also to be remembered. Elizabeth has many dear friends, including Vicky, Chris, and Caleb Holford. Hers was a life well lived for her Lord.













