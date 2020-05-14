Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Funeral
To be announced at a later date
Livingston Cemetery
View Map
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth E. "Bette" (Giese) Church

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth E. "Bette" (Giese) Church Obituary
Elizabeth "Bette" E. (Giese) Church

Cross Plains - Elizabeth "Bette" E. (Giese) Church passed away on May 12, 2020, at the age of 95, in Cross Plains, Wisconsin and formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin and Rockton, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ernestine Schlotthauer and John Giese, both of her brothers Frank Giese, and Stanley Giese, her first husband Clarence Arendt and second husband John (Jack) Church.

She is survived by her three children Norman (Lucie) Arendt (Stoughton), Tom (Ann) Arendt (Shaftsbury, Vermont) and Helen (Marc Lange) Christison (Baraboo) several grandkids, great-grandkids and many cousins.

Bette was born in Wisconsin Rapids on October 20, 1924, and graduated from Lincoln High School. She worked at various businesses in Wisconsin Rapids and eventually became first a store manager and then regional manager for Spiegels Catalog Company after earning her degree in accounting. When she moved to Illinois she worked for WBEL Radio in South Beloit (Salter Broadcasting). She was very active in religion in Wisconsin Rapids and a teacher in the Baha'i faith in Rockford and Wisconsin, active in the Rebekahs and Odd Fellows, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Ladies Auxiliary Patriarchs Militant. She was chairwomen of the first Wisconsin Rapids Hopa Tree Festivals. She married Clarence Arendt during World War II in 1944, and married John Church after her divorce in 1976. She and John donated extensively to the restoration of Stone Bridge in Roscoe, Illinois as well as to the many environmental and gardening organizations. She loved music, rosemaling, china painting, gardening and cooking.

A Baha'i funeral is planned at Livingston Cemetery in Caledonia and will be followed in the future with a celebration of life. Gifts can be sent to Klehm Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102 or to the online or mail to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -