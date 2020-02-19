Services
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
5253 2Nd Ave
Pittsville, WI 54466
(715) 884-6559
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
5253 2Nd Ave
Pittsville, WI 54466
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
5253 2Nd Ave
Pittsville, WI 54466
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joachim Catholic Church
Pittsville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Scholzen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth I. "Betty" Scholzen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth I. "Betty" Scholzen Obituary
Elizabeth I. "Betty" Scholzen

Pittsville - Elizabeth I. "Betty" Scholzen, 87, Pittsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Pittsville, with Father Nathan officiating. Burial will be in the parish Cemetery and grand and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday at Buchanan / Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville and from 9:30 am until service time on Monday at St. Joachim Catholic Church.

Elizabeth was born on January 25, 1933 in Montgomery County, Maryland, to Edward and Ida Irene (Butt) Schlorb. She was united in marriage to Harold H. Scholzen on June 16, 1950 in Washington DC. He died on June 2, 2000.

Betty had worked as a waitress and also managed The Patio Restaurant for many years. She was a devoted caregiver to her husband until his death. She loved her family and especially cherished her grandchildren, who meant the world to her.

She is survived by her children, Robert John (Sue), James Henry (Paula), all of Shreveport, LA, Harold Lee (Judy), Glidden, Paul William (Stephana), Vesper, Sandra Kay (David) Olson, Pittsville, Bettyann (Douglas) Gorst, Pittsville, Jeffery Allan (Agnes), Arpin, Gertrude Elaine Cahill, Chattanooga, TN, Ida Jean Scholzen, Pittsville and Joseph Wayne (Linda). She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and 1 expected. She is further survived by her brother Mitchell Reece.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold "Schlitz", a brother, Edward Schlorb, a granddaughter, Sara Partain and a great grandson, Merlin Henry Schooley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated in her name to House of the Dove, Marshfield.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -