Elizabeth I. "Betty" Scholzen
Pittsville - Elizabeth I. "Betty" Scholzen, 87, Pittsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Pittsville, with Father Nathan officiating. Burial will be in the parish Cemetery and grand and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday at Buchanan / Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville and from 9:30 am until service time on Monday at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
Elizabeth was born on January 25, 1933 in Montgomery County, Maryland, to Edward and Ida Irene (Butt) Schlorb. She was united in marriage to Harold H. Scholzen on June 16, 1950 in Washington DC. He died on June 2, 2000.
Betty had worked as a waitress and also managed The Patio Restaurant for many years. She was a devoted caregiver to her husband until his death. She loved her family and especially cherished her grandchildren, who meant the world to her.
She is survived by her children, Robert John (Sue), James Henry (Paula), all of Shreveport, LA, Harold Lee (Judy), Glidden, Paul William (Stephana), Vesper, Sandra Kay (David) Olson, Pittsville, Bettyann (Douglas) Gorst, Pittsville, Jeffery Allan (Agnes), Arpin, Gertrude Elaine Cahill, Chattanooga, TN, Ida Jean Scholzen, Pittsville and Joseph Wayne (Linda). She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and 1 expected. She is further survived by her brother Mitchell Reece.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold "Schlitz", a brother, Edward Schlorb, a granddaughter, Sara Partain and a great grandson, Merlin Henry Schooley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated in her name to House of the Dove, Marshfield.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020