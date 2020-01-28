|
|
Elizabeth J. Flaig
Wisconsin Rapids - Elizabeth J. "Betty" Flaig, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
Funeral Services are 6:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00-6:00 PM. Burial will occur at a later date.
Elizabeth was born June 16, 1931 to John and Delpha (Saeger) Wiesneski. She married Paul Flaig Jr. on April 26, 1954 in Wausau, WI. He preceded her in death on March 14, 1996. Elizabeth was a homemaker who also worked on the family farm.
Elizabeth is survived by nine children, Cathy (Steve) Lewinski, Pauline (David) Cole, Debra (Tim) Lee, Roger (Joyce) Flaig, Robert (Florence) Flaig, Ed (Heather) Flaig, Michelle (Scott Virnig) Pongratz, John Flaig and Melissa Rybicki; one brother, David (Rosie) Wiesneski; one sister, Lois Glosch and many grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul; two brothers, John and James; sister, Grace and granddaughter, Elissa Nelson.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020