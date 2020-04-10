|
Elizabeth J. (Betsy) Hughson
Elizabeth J. (Betsy) Hughson passed away peacefully in her own home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on April 5, 2020. She died of complications of advanced age and a life well lived.
She was born in Toronto, Ontario January 29, 1926 to Helen and Eric Jackes. She graduated from the U of Toronto (where she played ice hockey and belonged to the Gamma Phi sorority) with a degree in Education, and taught physical education, which is what she always wanted to do.
She married her lifelong love, H. Maxwell Hughson on June 24, 1950. As a young family they moved several times (Ontario, Wisconsin, and Quebec), however Betsy spent the majority of her adult life in Wisconsin Rapids. Her lifelong work was as Mom, homemaker, and volunteer, graduating to Supervising Grandmother and Great Grandmother, which delighted her immensely.
Betsy was involved for decades with her Sisters in PEO, receiving even more of their love and support late in life. She volunteered and was president of the Riverview Hospital's Auxiliary, and was actively involved in PTA, the McMillan Memorial Library, the Altar Guild at St. John's Episcopal Church, and The Garden Club.
For 25 years of their retirement, Betsy and Max lived half the year in Pine Island, FL meeting new and reuniting with life-long friends, while volunteering at the public library and St. John's Episcopal Church. They loved golfing, boating, fishing, crabbing, and entertaining family and friends, and always looked forward to six months of relaxation in the balmy FL climate. They returned to Rapids full time in 2013 to spend time with close friends, and where all her far-flung family enjoyed visiting.
Betsy loved the family's many years of Lake Superior summers at their cottage in Amethyst Harbor. She and Max also enjoyed visiting family and old friends at Blue Sea Lake and Georgian Bay (Canada). She loved golfing at Bull's Eye Country Club and Pine Island Golf Course as well as thrived on engaging in a multitude of life-long hobbies and physical activities including gardening, knitting, curling, bridge, skiing, tennis, and (synchronized) swimming. She and Max also thoroughly enjoyed traveling the globe, often joining Elder Hostel tours, making and keeping friends wherever they went.
She loved bridge parties, and hosting friends and family. Betsy tolerated the family camping trips, with her favorite role being manager of the adults-only floating cocktail party while the husbands made hors d'oeuvres and the kids made dinner. Her early teaching roots extended to presiding over the Oxford English Dictionary at her head of the dinner table, where the children were directed to 'look it up.'
If you look up 'Mom' in the dictionary, the picture may look more like Betty Crocker, but Betsy gave Betty a run for her money!
Betsy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Max; her parents Helen and Eric Jackes, her sister Helen Glass, her brothers-in-law Stuart Glass, Jim Southey and David Hughson, and her nephew Hugh Glass. She is survived by her four children: Wendy E. Hughson of Portland, OR, H Eric Hughson MD (Alana) of Bend, OR, EJane Hughson Myers (Monty) of Houston, TX, and Jill Hughson Muth (Andy) of Seattle, WA; her sisters-in-law Wendy Hughson Southey and Ann Hughson, both of Toronto; and eight grandchildren, a great granddaughter, and an expected July delivery of a great grandson.
Due to planetary illness, no funeral service is planned. Betsy's family plans to honor her memory with a Celebration of Life at a future date. She would have wanted to have a place in all your hearts and memories. We sincerely thank Aspirus Hospice Services and Nicolet Staffing for their support. Memorial contributions can be directed to St. John's Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Rapids.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020