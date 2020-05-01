|
Elizabeth Landvatter
Wisconsin Rapids - Elizabeth Landvatter, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Bethany Nursing Home, Waupaca, WI.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids WI is assisting the family.
Elizabeth was born July 14, 1933 in Klondike, WI to Wencil and Agnes (Kust) Pivonka. She married Richard D. Landvatter on May 3, 1958 in West Bend, WI. He preceded her in death on June 1, 1994. Elizabeth worked for the West Bend Co. in her early life, was a homemaker and then worked a few years at B & J Learning Center in Wisconsin Rapids.
Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family and having luncheons with the "girls' from B & J Learning Center.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Davey; son, Vincent Landvatter; seven grandchildren, Richard Landvatter, Joseph Landvatter, Jacob Landvatter, Michael Phillips, Adam Phillips, John (Melissa) Davey and Justice Davey; and two sisters, Caroline Wagner and Frances Van Dreel. Elizabeth is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mary Pivonka, Joseph Pivonka, Annie (Leo) Valenta, Helen (Robert) Magee, Emily Pivonka, Julia Pivonka, Anthony (Ila Mae) Pivonka, Loddie (Lorraine) Pivonka, Josephine (Gerald) Feltus and brothers-in-law, Donald Wagner and Robert Van Dreel.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Catholic Charities (ccmke.org).
The family would like to thank the staffs of Bethany Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care given to Elizabeth.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 1 to May 4, 2020