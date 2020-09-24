1/
Elizabeth Prebbanow
Elizabeth Prebbanow

Elizabeth Prebbanow was born January 7, 1922 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Alfred and Clara Wittenberg.

She attended Saint Paul's Lutheran School and Lincoln High School. On August 1, 1941 she married Donald Prebbanow at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, in Wisconsin Rapids. Elizabeth was an active member of the Saint Paul's Church for many years before moving to Idaho in 2009 to be near her son, John's family.

Elizabeth worked at Consolidated Papers and retired from Wood County Courthouse in Wisconsin Rapids. After moving to Idaho, she was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Inkom area. Her Christian faith was a very important part of her life. Her lifelong faith was strong and guided her through life.

Elizabeth is survived by son, John and wife Teresa Prebbanow, McCammon, Idaho; grandchildren, Heidi [Steve] Romriell, Inkom, Idaho; Brett [Cassie] Lemmons, Twin Falls, Idaho; and Heather Anderson, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Great-grandchildren: Buddy [Brittney] Romriell, Ryelee Romriell, Trey Lemmmons, MadeLynn and Morgan Anderson, and Haelie Brown. Great-great-grandchildren, Aspen and Ryder Romriell; Wyatt and Charlotte Brown, and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Thomas Prebbanow, parents, sisters: Elaine Davis, Dorothy Kurtz and sister-in-law, Arlyne Andrew.




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune

