Elizabeth (Betty) Savage
- - Elizabeth (Betty) Savage 58, passed away at her home on April 22, 2019. Betty was born January 29, 1961 in Wisconsin Rapids to Donald and Cornelia (Vleeshouwers) Barnes. She married Timothy Savage in 1985. She was employed by the Mead Inn for many years and had recently returned for employment. Betty enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and ice fishing. She will be remembered for her love of her pets, her Betty Boop Collection and her favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her sons Jack Nixon, Jamus Savage, Adam Andreasen and her sister Susan (Scott) McAuley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Timothy, sister Kathleen and brother Terry.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at CERA Park on Saturday May 25th from 2-6pm. The family would like to thank Riverview Cancer Center and hospice for their kind support. They would also like to thank Melissa Heili, Betty's niece for all her love and support that allowed Betty to remain at home.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 14, 2019