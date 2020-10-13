1/1
Elizabeth "Betsy" (Beall) Vannettie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betsy" (nee Beall) Vannettie

She passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the age of 75.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Michael P Sawatzke, and her stepson Ed Vannettie.

She is survived by her husband Lawrence Vannettie; her children Jill (Steve Zess), Jeff Sawatzke (Kathleen Brass), and Jason Sawatzke (Jesus Torres); her two step-children Nick Vannettie (Kim) and Tony Vannettie; and her sisters Sue Peloso and Barbara "Babs" Polizotto and her grandchildren, Sydney, Brandon, Nicole, Riley, Winnie and Emsley and her beloved dog Piper.

Having lived in St Francis, Viroqua, Friendship, and Wisconsin Rapids, Betsy was a friend of many. She was very active, enjoying walking every day and gardening. She was the racquetball professional at the Grand Racket and Fitness Center.

Private Services will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes Bay View Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved