Elizabeth "Betty" Wolosek
Wisconsin Rapids - Elizabeth "Betty" Wolosek, age 89, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Wisconsin Rapids Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Robert Schaller will officiate. Visitation will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Church on Monday from 9:00-10:30 AM. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Betty was born November 14, 1929 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Leonard and Leona (Leiser) Link. She graduated from Saints Peter & Paul Grade School and was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School. She married Raymond Wolosek Jr. on August 8, 1959 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Betty was employed at Consolidated Papers Offices for 14 years and then at Judge's Cleaners for 8 years. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
Betty was a volunteer at Saints Peter & Paul Church and School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching sporting events, especially the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Betty is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ray; daughter, Sally (Mark) Venard of Downers Grove, IL; three sons, Kurt (Kim) Wolosek, Todd (Mary) Wolosek and Greg (Robyn) Wolosek, all of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and six grandchildren, Kyle, Alysha, Ashley, Tyler, Colton and Claire. Betty is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Betty is also survived by three brothers, Fritz (Agie) Link, Huntz (Marilyn) Link and Paul (Dee Dee) Link, all of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and one sister, Mary (Paul) Taylor of Port Washington, WI.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marjorie Lyman, Caroline Olson and June (Bob) Greeneway; and brother, John Link.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019