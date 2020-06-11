Ellen LehnerWisconsin Rapids - Ellen Marie Lehner, age 78, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, lost her ongoing battle with cancer on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Aspirus Wausau Hospital's Medical ICU Unit surrounded by her loving children.There will be no visitation or service. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family.Ellen was born the seventh child of eleven on February 17, 1942, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, to Henry Sr. and Wilma (Miller) Weigel. Ellen married Michael Lehner on September 12, 1964. They divorced in 1994. Ellen was a homemaker, and then waitressed and cleaned at (Ebbe's) Lake Aire as well as private homes. Ellen also worked for two catering businesses at clubs, events, and private parties in the Wisconsin Rapids area.Ellen enjoyed decorating her front yard for the holidays, maintaining her swimming pool, dancing to the oldies, and shooting pool and darts before becoming ill. She loved butterflies, flower gardening, painting ceramics with her mom, sister, and niece, and boasting about her three grandsons. As cancer slowed her down she loved to put puzzles together, do word searches, and paint-by-sticker.Ellen is survived by her three children: Frank Lehner of Wisconsin Rapids, Amy (David Brehm) Lehner of Wisconsin Rapids, and Joseph (Carrie) Lehner of Appleton; three grandsons: Patrick, Andrew, and Thomas Lehner; two sisters: Theresa "Trixie" Russell and Arleigh LaBarge; one brother: John (Sue); and sisters-in-law: Simona Weigel, Barbara Weigel, and Tricia Weigel. Ellen is further survived by many nieces and nephews.Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers: Henry Jr. (Mary), William, Ronald, Michael, and Daniel Weigel; two sisters: Marjorie (Earl) Morrison and Ruth Mary (Jerry) Korslin; and brothers-in-law: Ron Russell, William Labarge, and Giles Rawling.Ellen's family would like to thank the wonderful staffs of the UW Cancer Center, whose continuous efforts gifted us 14 more years with our mom than we ever thought possible, the Wisconsin Rapids Health Services for twice getting her back on her feet, and both the Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital for intervening whenever necessary.