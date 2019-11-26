|
Ellen M. Billmeyer
Wisconsin Rapids - Ellen M. Billmeyer, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Hilltop Grand Village in Wisconsin Rapids.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private family graveside burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Billmeyer Family.
Ellen was born May 6, 1927 in Wisconsin Rapids to Jess and Ella (Gaulke) Wagner. She married Thomas Billmeyer on January 10, 1948 and were blessed with 68 years of wonderful memories, until his passing on October 4, 2016. Sadness repeated itself when her daughters, Barbara Billmeyer Barber and Jene Ann Billmeyer, passed away on June 25, 2017 and March 29, 2018, respectively.
Ellen was a stay-at-home Mom, with a few part-time jobs, until the age of 40, when she went back to college to become an accountant. Ellen and Tom enjoyed many vacations throughout the United States and Canada, while travelling with the Walley Byam Airstream Caravan Club. After retiring, they spent the winter months at their second home in Mission, TX. They participated in many bus trips to the interior of Mexico. She enjoyed her backyard flower garden and took much pride in the beautiful landscape it provided. Ellen was a big fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and it gave her great joy when she able to attend the 1994 Rose Bowl Game.
Ellen is survived by her son, James (Sharon) Billmeyer; her grandchildren: Jess Billmeyer, Nathan Billmeyer, Lindsay Rogers, and Austin Knusel; and her great-grandchildren: Emma Billmeyer, Ginny Billmeyer, Walter Billmeyer, and Amara Rogers. In addition to her parents, husband, and daughters, Ellen is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Wagner and her sister, Marion Wagner.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019