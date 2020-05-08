Services
Visitation
Sunday, May 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Ellen M. Muehl


1935 - 2020
Ellen M. Muehl Obituary
Ellen M. Muehl

Wisconsin Rapids - Ellen M. Muehl, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 when she passed away at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, May 11, with Rev. Kevin Ader officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery in the town of Grant.

Ellen was born in the town of Buena Vista, Portage County, WI to Robert and June Swenson on February 21, 1935. She attended school in Stevens Point, WI.

She married Luther Muehl on October 24, 1964 at St. John Lutheran Church in Auburndale, WI. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage and two children, Karen and Robert.

Ellen was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. She was also active in Orphan Grain Train, Camp Luther, and the Lutheran Laymen's League.

She is survived by her husband, Luther; two children, Karen and Robert of Wisconsin Rapids; and one brother, Richard (Judy) Swenson of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Judy (David) Hoffman of Stevens Point.

Ellen's family would like to thank Aspirus Riverview Hospital for the exceptional care they provided.

Memorials may be designated to Orphan Grain Train.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 8 to May 9, 2020
