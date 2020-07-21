Elton "Bud" M. Zuege
Wisconsin Rapids - Elton "Bud" M. Zuege, age 97, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Savior on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. He was surrounded by his loving family as he entered the Gates of Heaven.
Services for this special man will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 10611 State Highway 13 in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Paul Tullberg will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Time for family and friends to share loving memories will take place on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and again, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
Elton was born May 18, 1923 in Wisconsin Rapids to Martin and Minnie (Brehm) Zuege. Elton was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. He met the love of his life, Elaine Haas, at a dance at the Sherri-Land Ballroom. They were married on September 1, 1945 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sigel, WI. Elton and Elaine were blessed with 72 years of marriage, until her death on June 16, 2018. They wintered in Port Charlotte, FL for 31 years. Bud enjoyed playing Sheepshead, Ace to King, and riding his three-wheel bicycle until he was 95 years old. Most of all he enjoyed being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bud is loved and will be deeply missed.
Bud worked at Consolidated Papers, Inc from 1947 to 1985, the last 20 years as a truck driver. He also sold and installed Styline awnings.
Bud is survived by his daughter, Darlene (John) Estlund; his grandson, Scott (Katie) Estlund; his great-granddaughters, Norah Estlund and Adeline Estlund; his siblings, Betty Tuxhorn and Ronald Zuege; his Godson, Gary Ashenberg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Bud is preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edwin and Edith (Zager) Haas; his siblings: Dorothy (Walter) Manz, Lucille (Claire) Jacobson, Joyce (Merlin) Marti, Lynette (Russell) Wilson, and Delton Zuege; he is further preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Florian Ashenberg and Delbert Tuxhorn.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Roenius, Amanda and the staff at Arborview Court, for all of their compassionate care given to Bud.