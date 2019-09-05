|
Elveta (Veta) Joslin
Wisconsin Rapids - As He has promised, our Lord has called Elveta (Veta) Rae Joslin (Bartotto) of Wis. Rapids, WI to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
She is the third child born to Felix R. and Vivian (Nigh) Bartotto II on April 5, 1941, in the town of Pine Grove, Bancroft, Wisconsin.
Raised in Plainfield, Wisconsin, Veta graduated from Tri-County High School and MSTC in Stevens Point.
Veta was active with the Miss Wisconsin Rapids Area Pageant for many years under the direction of Helen Zimmerman; managed Sieferts dress shop and the Lancome cosmetic counter at Younkers in the Rapids Mall. She retired from Walmart (15 years) and enjoyed every day as much as the first.
Veta was formerly an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and most recently a member of First Baptist Church and the Ladies Joy Circle.
She was also associated with the Housing Authority of the city of Wisconsin Rapids for 15 years; first as a commissioner (10 years), then as a manager of the 10th Avenue Apartments where she resided for 17 years.
She was blessed with three children; Jeffrey Joslin (Lisa) of Wisconsin Rapids, Christy (Scott) Gorenc of Valrico, FL, and Amy (Steven) Terpstra of Indianapolis, IN.
Eight grandchildren; April (Jason) Hafermann, Lucas Joslin (Kaci), Jacob Joslin (Lonna), Jared Joslin (Haley), all of Wisconsin Rapids. Dustin (Jennifer) Gorenc of Tampa, FL, Adam Terpstra of Charlotte, NC, and Kiley Terpstra (Jeffrey) of Indianapolis, IN, Abigail Hutkowski of Wisconsin Rapids embraced as a granddaughter.
Two great-grandchildren, Austin and Kaitlyn Hafermann of Wisconsin Rapids.
Veta is also survived by her sister, Beverly (Jim) Bates and Brother, Felix (June) Bartotto III, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Veta was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Zelma Ann; sister and brother-in-law, Sallie and Erwin Kurth.
Veta would like to thank her family for their abiding love and care. Special thanks to Pastor Bradbury, the Hansen family, and Heartland hospice. To all friends and family, thank you for the many prayers, flowers, cards, and calls.
Memorials may be directed to: First Baptist Church, c/o Pastor Chuck Bradbury, 910 McKinley Ln. Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495.
No services per Veta's request. In closing, Veta would like to leave you with her favorite Bible verse. "Jesus said to him, 'I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.'" - John 14:6
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019