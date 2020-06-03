Eric DiazNekoosa - Eric Diaz, age 16, of Nekoosa passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 at Red Granite, WI.Visitation with social distancing will be held on Monday June 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Feldner/Ritchay funeral Home in Nekoosa. A private family service will follow with Pastor Miguel Angel Barraza will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa.Eric was born January 24, 2004 in Marshfield to Gonzalo Diaz and Susana Perez. He was a student at Nekoosa High School. His interests included music, hanging out with friends and family and basketball. He loved to work and would run everywhere. Eric enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend, xbox, watching tv and you tube and playing Call of Duty.He is survived by his father Gonzalo Diaz, his mother Susana Perez, stepfather Leandro Herrera, sister Mari Carmen, brother Leandro Herrera Jr, grandfather Navor Perez and grandmother Eloina Rodriguez.