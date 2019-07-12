Eric Gregory Steinhorst



Wisconsin Rapids - Eric Gregory Steinhorst, age 38, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on July 11, 2019 at his home.



Funeral services for Eric will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Christian Life Fellowship in Port Edwards. Pastor Jeff O'Connor will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 AM- 12:00 Noon.



Eric was born in Wisconsin Rapids and was the son of Gregory Steinhorst and Terry (Fuller) Steinhorst.



He is survived by his Forever Love Melissa Zimmerman and their children Jaeda, Cristian, Mason and his fur baby Sprocket.



He is further survived by his sisters Steph (Dan) Mathews, their children Evan and Ella, Allie (Jeff) Bohlmann and their children Isabelle and Lydia, along with in-laws and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



He attended Assumption High School where he was a standout track and football player. He graduated in the class of 1999. After high school he attended the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh.



He was the proud owner and operator of EGS Stoneworks and his artistic talents are showcased in many homes and businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin. He enjoyed disc golfing, riding dirtbikes, listening to music and most of all, supporting his kids and their BMX racing with the local CWBMX community.



Eric was always laughing and goofing around, making you smile. He had a heart of gold and was always there for anyone who needed him. His family meant the world to him, especially his kids. He will be terribly missed by everyone who knew him. We will miss his infectious and always mischievous smile and piercing blue eyes.



He was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents and Aunt Connie Sue.



In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established for the Steinhorst Family at WoodTrust Bank.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 12 to July 13, 2019