Erich W. Gulke Jr.
Wisconsin Rapids - Erich W. Gulke Jr, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Arborview Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Erich will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Alexander Catholic Church in Port Edwards, Wisconsin. Rev. John Swing will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday morning at the church from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow the service at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids with military rites provided by American Legion Post #9.
Erich was born on December 14, 1930 in Merrill, Wisconsin to the late Erich Sr. and Angeline (Bushman) Gulke. He graduated from Merrill High School and then worked for Nekoosa Port Edwards Paper Company/ Georgia Pacific as a bleach plant operator, retiring on May 1, 1991 after 33 years of service. Erich served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from January 1949 - August 1953. He married LaVonne June Rostal on September 10, 1955 at St. Francis Church in Merrill.
Erich was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post #9. He enjoyed cutting firewood, using his chainsaw, making his own homemade wine and was an avid hunter for 63 years, beginning when he was 14 years old.
Erich is survived by his wife LaVonne, children Steven Gulke, Terry (Valerie) Gulke, Bruce (Teri) Gulke and Jean (Scott) Miller; grandchildren Taylor, Zachary, Mathias, Alex, Ian and Connor; sisters Joyce (Vernon) Hildebrandt and Patricia (Andrew) Schoone.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Donna Loud.
Erich's family wishes to thank the staffs at Arborwood Lodge and Aspirus Riverview Hospital for the wonderful care given to him.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019