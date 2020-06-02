Erna Lechner AbramatWisconsin Rapids - Erna Lechner Abramat, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI went to her loving God, as God took one of his angels home, on Sunday, May 31, 2020Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church, Wiscosnin Rapids, WI. Rev. Steve Steinmetz will officiate Visitation will be held at Faith Baptist Church on Thursday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Pioneer Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.Erna was born October 13, 1931 in Germany. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Samuel Lechner and Hans Abramat. Erna was a housekeeper for a nursing home in the Madison area.Erna enjoyed gardening, loved all animals especially dogs and birds and she was known as an awesome cook. Erna loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Erna is survived by six children, Daniel (Heidi) Lechner of Milwaukee, WI, Gertrude (Dieter) Golla of Milladore, WI, Edward (Debra) Lechner of Illinois, Linda Wipperfurth of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Jerry Lechner of Illinois and Samuel Lechner of Marshfield, WI. Erna is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, who she loved dearly.Erna was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, one sister, one brother and son-in-law, Leroy Wipperfurth.