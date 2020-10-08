Ervin J. DorshorstWisconsin Rapids - Ervin J. Dorshorst, Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of the Town of Sigel, passed away peacefully on October 7. 2020 at Arborwood Lodge Assisted Living surrounded by his family.Public visitation will take place from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Town of Sigel, with a private Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Father Nathan will officiate the service. Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Rudolph. His grandsons and nephews will serve as pall bearers.Due to the Covid-19 Virus, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.Erv was born December 1, 1929 to William and Theresa (Kersten) Dorshorst on the family farm in the Town of Rudolph. He attended St. Phillip School in Rudolph. HE was always happy when Father Wagner asked for help hauling rocks for the Grotto during the school day. After working on the family farm for a number of years, he worked at Consolidated Papers, Biron Division, where he met the lady who would become his wife. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1948, served during the Korean War, and was stationed at Hamilton AFB and March AFB in California and Mildenhall, England.Erv married Gwendolyn Forsythe at Saints Peter & Paul Parsonage in Wisconsin Rapids on October 25, 1950. They lived in Riverside, California until 1952 when he was discharged and returned to Wisconsin Rapids where he resumed work at Consolidated Papers, Wisconsin Rapids Division, on the trimmers and winders. He retired as a winder operator in September 1991 after 40 years of service.Erv moved his family to a hobby farm in the Town of Sigel in 1959 where they lived until 2014 when he and Gwen moved to Arborwood Lodge Assisted Living. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church where he served as a member of the Finance Council. Erv enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and always had a book and his rosary by his side.Erv is survived by his children Kathryn (Richard) Hamus, Junction City, Nolan (Lisa) Dorshorst, Fairfield Glade, TN, David Dorshorst, Rudolph, and Patricia (Terry) Weinfurter, Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren Krista (Derek) Pavelec, Sarah (Joseph) Bulcher, Chad (Lindsey) Dorshorst, Jason (Katie) Dorshorst, Lindsay Dorshorst, Alexandria Dorshorst, Jenna Dorshorst, Taylor Weinfurter, Zachary Weinfurter, and Brett Weinfurter; and great-grandchildren Alyssa, Matthew and Raylee Pavelec, Stephen, Cecilia, Philomena and Felicity Bulcher, Parker, Grayson and Maddox Dorshorst, and Rylend Lockhart, and sisters-in-law El Marie Dorshorst and Theresa Dorshorst, as well as many nieces and nephews.Erv was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen on September 26, 2014, parents, brothers and sisters-in-law Eugene (Marguerite), Alois, Elwin (Isla) and Duane; and sisters and brothers-in-law Margaret (Ed) Marach, Verna (Orville), Lucina (Ray) Breit, and Noreen (Leo) Zellner; brother and sister-in-law, Verlin and Laura Forsythe and his four-legged companions Jip, Skipper, Lassie, Beau and Pudge.The family would like to thank the staff at Arborwood Lodge and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of dad, and his nieces and nephews who stopped by to visit over the years. Also, our heartfelt thanks to Father Nathan, Father Janusz, Jon Anderson, Dr. Ho, and the doctors and staff at UW Cancer Center.Memorials may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church.