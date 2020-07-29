Esley A. SchultzWisconsin Rapids - Esley A. Schultz, age 101, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Edgewater Haven, where he had been a resident since March.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Friends may visit, at the church, from 12:00-2:00. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests, and would appreciate, that all attendees wear face masks, due to COVID 19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Immanuel Lutheran School.Esley was born on April 27,1919 in Duluth, MN to Theodore and Anna (Wittnabel) Schultz. He married Ruth Podratz on August 2, 1947. They were married for almost 50 years—until Ruth's death on April 27, 1997.Esley was a graduate of Young and Hirsch Business College. Following graduation, he worked at Moland Brothers Trucking Company in Duluth, and a few years later, at the Government Printing Office in Washington D.C.. He was a Master Sargeant in the Army during World War II. When the war ended, Esley went to work for Consolidated Papers. He retired in 1984, a sales manager at Castle Rock Container. After retirement, he worked for over 20 years as a driver for Kersten's Funeral Coach Service. Throughout his life, Esley enjoyed family and friends, creative writing, golfing, bowling, and reading.During his many years as a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Esley served as an elder, usher, and president of the congregation. He participated in the Honor Flight program for World War II vets in 2011. During that trip, he especially enjoyed seeing the WW II Memorial and the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2015, the American Legion honored Esley as a member in good standing for seventy years.He is survived by his four children, Judith Schultz of Mount Pleasant, WI; Robert (Suzanne) Schultz of Fargo, ND; James (Lynn) Schultz of Maple Grove, MN; and David Schultz of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He was a proud grandfather of eight grandchildren: Ryan (Melissa) Schultz, Erin (Dan) Miller, Anna (William) Wischer, Eric Schultz, Samuel (Sondra) Schultz, Logan Schultz, Molly (Taylor) Werner, and Kara Schultz; and four great grandchildren: Clark Miller, Clyde Miller, Kensington Wischer, and Esley Schultz. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Edna Hanke of Duluth, MN.The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewater Haven for their care and compassion and also for their vigilance in the fight against COVID 19.Esley will be remembered for his love of the Brewers and Packers, his exceptional baby back ribs, his eagerness to love and laugh, and his awesome smile!