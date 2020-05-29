Esther V. EricksonWisconsin Rapids - Esther V. Erickson, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.A private family service was held at Ritchay Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Burial took place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.Esther was born February 3, 1927 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Arthur and Antoinette (Crotteau) Ubinger. She married Oscar Erickson on October 15, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on September 12, 2017. Esther was a homemaker who at one time worked at Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company.Esther enjoyed golfing, walking, crossword puzzles, scrap booking, country music, the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Esther had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed spending time with her family.Esther is survived by five children, Dennis (Marilyn) Erickson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Leann (Jim) Biesterfelt of Castle Rock, CO, Mick (Lynn Zynda) Erickson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Connie (Paul) LaChapelle of Littleton, CO and Steve (Jean) Erickson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; five grandchildren, Allison (Ricky) Boyd, Aleena (Gavin) Olson, Sara LaChapelle, Joseph LaChapelle and Logan Erickson; one great granddaughter, Millie Boyd; three step grandchildren, Phil (Tami) Abel, Dean (Kim) Abel and Korey Fischer; three step great grandchildren, Kari, Kevin and Cody Abel; one brother, William (Barbara) Nelson of Nekoosa, WI and one sister, Ginger (Gerald) Rosen of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Esther is also survived by sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Zimmerman and Loretta Erickson; and brothers-in-law, Gus Erickson, Gary (Michaeleen) Erickson and Tom (Cindy) Erickson.Esther was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, John Nelson, brother, Curt Ubinger and sister, Rose Winch.Esther's family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Riverview Hospital for the excellent care given to Esther.