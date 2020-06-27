Ethel J. HoudekWisconsin Rapids - Ethel J. Houdek, age 89 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Renaissance Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids with her family by her side.Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate, burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 - 2:00 PM. Social distancing practices and guidelines will be followed for the service and visitation. The family requests that masks be worn during the visitation and funeral service.Ethel was born December 22, 1930 in International Falls, MN to Joseph and Marie (Johnson) LePage. She married Willis Houdek on June 9, 1956 in International Falls, MN, Willis died in 1974. Ethel was employed at the Wood County Clerk's Office for 19 years, retiring in 1994.Ethel enjoyed gardening, Bowling, Walking, Baking for family and friends, Knitting, being on the water and dogs. She also enjoyed doing volunteer work for the Lowell Senior Center and Riverview Hospital Gift Shop.Ethel is survived by her children: Gregory (Karen) Houdek, Catherine Houdek, Diane (Roger) Babcock; grandchildren: Beth (Sam) Hall, Amy (Wade) Smith, Jason (Sangeeta) Houdek; great-grandchildren: Johanna Hall, Charlie Hall, Corrina Hall, Grayson Smith; 3 step-grandchildren; 7 step- great-granchildren; brother Richard LePage and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Willis Houdek, sisters: Jane (Roy) Nordman, Betty (Mel) Wellman, Elaine (Raymond) Hunt; brothers: Raymond (Margaret) LePage, Clarence LePage and sister-in-law Marilyn LePage.