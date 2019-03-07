Ethel M. Ferkey



Nekoosa - Ethel M. Ferkey, age 90, of the Waterford Assisted Living Center, formally of Nekoosa, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at the home of her daughter Sharon in the town of Saratoga.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Ethel was born October 24, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Lowell and Valra (Dodds) Mitchell. She married Harold Sonnenberg on October 8, 1955 in Racine. He died December 30, 1979. She married Delton Ferkey on December 4, 1981 in Nekoosa. He died June 4, 2014.



Ethel was the former owner of the Nekoosa Bakery from 1961 to 1979. She then worked at the Foodland West Bakery from 1979 to 1981. Her interests included knitting, crocheting, and needlework.



She is survived by three children; David (Carol) Sonnenberg, Sharon (Dale) Arendt, Jon (Pat) Sonnenberg; nine grandchildren, Rebecca Breneman (Shan), Elizabeth Schindler (Mike), Sam Sonnenberg (Jenny), Peter Sonnenberg (Kristen), Aaron Arendt (Mary) McIlwain, Ben Arendt (Brynn), Miriam Arendt, Brooke Sonnenberg and Nathan Sonnenberg; 14 great grandchildren, Dylan Paszak-Schaefer (Ashley), Dakota Schaefer, Kali Ysquierdo, Addysan and Griffin Schindler, Ephraim , Elise, Fiona, Stella and Bo Sonnenberg, Addison, Amelia, Ava and Annabelle Arendt and by one brother John Mitchell.



Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Harold Sonnenberg, her husband Delton Ferkey, daughter Ruth Buffington, her parents and five siblings.