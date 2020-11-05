Eugene B. Greeno
Wisconsin Rapids - After years of dealing with dementia, Eugene B. Greeno went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Arpin, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Monday at the church.
Eugene Bryron Greeno was born on August 29, 1932 in the Town of Little Falls, Monroe County, WI to Oscar and Avada (Worley) Greeno. He married Anna Hansen on July 23, 1960 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Arpin, WI.
He worked at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids in the maintenance department and then for Port Edwards Schools in the maintenance department. After retiring in 1994, he was custodian at Saratoga Town Hall.
Eugene loved making wood on "The 80", dancing and polka music, and playing with his collection of Allis Chalmers tractors. He was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids where he served as usher for several years.
Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Anna; three daughters: Nancy (Leo) Grosskreutz of Milladore , Susan (Mark) Greeno-Eichinger of Wisconsin Rapids, and Bonita (Dave) Schudy of Grand Marais, MN; grandchildren: Christina and Dion Ferguson, Michael Greeno, Carley, Serena, Errin and Elizabeth Grosskreutz; 11 great-grandchildren; and step grandchildren: Elliot, Lucas and Andy Eichinger. He is further survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Avada Greeno; stepfather, Fred Knoebel; and four brothers: Russell, Fred, Clarence and Phillip.
Memorials may be designated to St. Luke's Preschool or a charity of your choice
