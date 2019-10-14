Services
Eugene P. McNulty

Eugene P. McNulty Obituary
Eugene P. McNulty

Wisconsin Rapids - Eugene P. McNulty, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. William Menzel and Fr. Patric will officiate. Visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 4:00-6:30 PM on Friday and Saturday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM.

Eugene was a retired letter carrier, a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, was Branch 9 President and served as NALC National Business Agent for the States of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents Cornelius and Flora (Woodruff) McNulty; sons, Terrance McNulty and Denis McNulty (Lori) and sister, Kathleen (Holmgren) McNulty.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Rita; children, Robin McNulty (Ella), Dawn Matlock (Dave) Kim Fiore (Ed), Patrick McNulty (Karla), Kelly Kinney (Bruce) and Colin McNulty (Pam); significant other children, Karl Neumann (Deb), Celeste Zurfluh (Mike); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and sister, Patricia Mortenson

Eugene and his wife, Rita loved to travel. They volunteered for Meals on Wheels, installing lifelines, working at the Food Pantry, the Neighborhood Table and raising money for Haiti.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Minneapolis McDonald House.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
