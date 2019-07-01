Evelyn L. Joswick



Wisconsin Rapids - Evelyn L. Joswick, age 100, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Hilltop of Pepper in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church on Saturday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Entombment in Forest Hill Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to ritchayfuneralhome.com



Evelyn was born November 23, 1918 in Milwaukee, WI. She married Donald Joswick on June 21, 1941 in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death in April 2002. Evelyn was a sales clerk at Johnson Hills Department Store for 20 years retiring in 1982.



Evelyn was a member of the Riverview Hospital Auxiliary and St. Vincent de Paul PCCW.



Evelyn is survived by one daughter, Patricia (Earl) Akey of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; one son, William



Joswick of Phoenix, AZ; three grandchildren, William (Susan) Akey of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Ann (Pat) Ruesch of Vesper, WI and Michael (Sarah) Joswick of Bedford, NH; and seven great grandchildren, David Akey, Kristen Akey, Kaitlyn Akey, Evan Ruesch, Emma Ruesch, Samantha Joswick and Ryan Joswick.



Evelyn's family would like to thank the staffs at Hilltop on Pepper, Ascension at Home-Hospice and Aspirus Riverview Hospital for the loving, compassionate care given to Evelyn. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 1 to July 3, 2019