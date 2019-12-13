|
|
Felicia A. Van Lysal
Wisconsin Rapids - Felicia A. Van Lysal, age 40, went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She passed away at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI, after a courageous 8 year battle with cancer.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jerome Patric will officiate, entombment will take place in Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Thursday at the Church from 10:00 AM until time of services.
Felicia was born on April 5, 1979 to Gail (Mike) Thompson and Roger (Ruth) Jicha. Felicia married Randall Van Lysal, the love of her life on September 7, 2002 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. She graduated from Port Edwards High School, and then graduated from Baker College in Michigan, Magna Cum Laude in supervision and Management. Felicia then turned her focus to education and received her teaching license. She was a substitute teacher for the Port Edwards School District.
Felicia became the face of the new breast cancer center at St. Michael's Hospital and served on the cancer planning board. She was involved in many cancer supporting activities as well. Felicia always had a positive attitude personality and inner strength of life with unending hope. Felicia loved to have her family and friends get together, she liked camping and enjoyed her "sisters" days. Making memories were very important to her.
Felicia is survived by her husband Randall Van Lysal, two sons: Emmanuel and Izaiah, parents, Gail (Mike) Thompson and Roger (Ruth) Jicha, sisters: Venessa (Joe) Braatz, Miriam (Shane) Sievers, In-Laws David (Nancy) Van Lysal, and is further survived by many brother and sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and godchildren, all whom she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by all her grandparents and mother-in-law Lee Ann Van Lysal.
The family would like to thank all family and friends for the unending support. A special thank you to Dr. Onitilo and his staff for all their compassion and tireless efforts of research, St. Michael's staff, Dr. Swiecki, St. Joseph Oncology staff, The Mike Dudas family and the Montgomery family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Angel Fund (Breast Cancer Center) at St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point, WI.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019