Ferdinand J. "Butch" Faul
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ferdinand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ferdinand J. "Butch" Faul

Fond du Lac - Ferdinand J. "Butch" Faul, age 75, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home, succumbing to an aggressive cancer. He was born in Fond du Lac County on November 1, 1944, the youngest child of Charles and Florence (Freiberg) Faul. Butch attended high school in Random Lake and West Bend, graduating in 1961. He then served his country in the US Army and is a Vietnam War Veteran. Returning to the Fond du Lac area, he then worked for Wisconsin Bell until he moved to Marshfield where he worked for Prince Corporation and met the love of his life. He married Rhonda Troyanowski on May 29, 1981, in Las Vegas, NV. They loved Vegas so much the decided to move there where Butch owned and operated his own building maintenance service and later was the maintenance supervisor for the Nevada State mental health system. In retirement, Butch and Rhonda "returned home" to be near family and resided in Fond du Lac for the past seven years. Butch was an active member of Holy Family Parish and enjoyed cooking, gardening, his flowers, and decorating the house and yard with Christmas lights. Most of all Butch was known for his unique and contagious laugh.

Survivors include his wife Rhonda; daughters, Monica fiancée (James Pullam), Haley, and Brianna; grandson, Gavin, all of Fond du Lac; He is further survived by two brothers, Ron (Loretta) Faul of Oshkosh and Fred (Dixie) Faul of Neillsville; sister-in-law, Bernadine Faul; brother-in-law, Kenneth Goeden of Arkansas; his mother-in-law, Helen Rominski of Wisconsin Rapids: brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Philip Troyanowski of Rosholt, Roger Troyanowski of Port Edwards, Val Troyanowski of Medford, Rodney (Maritza) Troyanowski of Florida and Jennifer Troyanowski of Wisconsin Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Dorothy (Louis) Whittaker, Donald (Shirley) Faul, Charles Faul Jr, Mary Beck, Betty (Charles) Holz, June (Willard) Boettcher, and Barbara Goeden; sister-in-law, Rose Ann Troyanowski.

Visitation and services will be scheduled at Holy Family Church in the near future and entombment will follow the service at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved