Ferdinand J. "Butch" Faul
Fond du Lac - Ferdinand J. "Butch" Faul, age 75, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home, succumbing to an aggressive cancer. He was born in Fond du Lac County on November 1, 1944, the youngest child of Charles and Florence (Freiberg) Faul. Butch attended high school in Random Lake and West Bend, graduating in 1961. He then served his country in the US Army and is a Vietnam War Veteran. Returning to the Fond du Lac area, he then worked for Wisconsin Bell until he moved to Marshfield where he worked for Prince Corporation and met the love of his life. He married Rhonda Troyanowski on May 29, 1981, in Las Vegas, NV. They loved Vegas so much the decided to move there where Butch owned and operated his own building maintenance service and later was the maintenance supervisor for the Nevada State mental health system. In retirement, Butch and Rhonda "returned home" to be near family and resided in Fond du Lac for the past seven years. Butch was an active member of Holy Family Parish and enjoyed cooking, gardening, his flowers, and decorating the house and yard with Christmas lights. Most of all Butch was known for his unique and contagious laugh.
Survivors include his wife Rhonda; daughters, Monica fiancée (James Pullam), Haley, and Brianna; grandson, Gavin, all of Fond du Lac; He is further survived by two brothers, Ron (Loretta) Faul of Oshkosh and Fred (Dixie) Faul of Neillsville; sister-in-law, Bernadine Faul; brother-in-law, Kenneth Goeden of Arkansas; his mother-in-law, Helen Rominski of Wisconsin Rapids: brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Philip Troyanowski of Rosholt, Roger Troyanowski of Port Edwards, Val Troyanowski of Medford, Rodney (Maritza) Troyanowski of Florida and Jennifer Troyanowski of Wisconsin Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Dorothy (Louis) Whittaker, Donald (Shirley) Faul, Charles Faul Jr, Mary Beck, Betty (Charles) Holz, June (Willard) Boettcher, and Barbara Goeden; sister-in-law, Rose Ann Troyanowski.
Visitation and services will be scheduled at Holy Family Church in the near future and entombment will follow the service at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.