Wisconsin Rapids - Florence A. Boerner, age 89, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.

Florence was born on November 3, 1930 in West Allis, Wisconsin to the late John and Mary Nowak. She married Dr. John J. Boerner on October 3, 1953 in Waukegan, Illinois. Florence worked for Ore Ida in Plover for 13 years, was a nursing assistant at Wild Rose Manor for four years and was an in-home nursing assistant in Wisconsin Rapids for three years.

Florence enjoyed visiting her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her other interests included sewing and drawing.

Florence is survived by her children Gordon (Dee) Boerner of Wisconsin Rapids, John Boerner Jr. of Imperial, MO, Daniel (Patricia) Boerner of Wild Rose and Ronald (Cindy) Boerner of Hancock; grandchildren Kristin Paulson, Katie Boerner, Lance Boerner, Yvonne Boerner, Matt Boerner, Justin Boerner, Jessica Dunbar, Jennifer Jepson and Jill Keenlance; 12 great-grandchildren; brother Roy Nowak of Wausau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dr. John, son Gregory Boerner and brothers Jerry and Jim Nowak.

Due to health and safety concerns, private family services will be held.

Florence's family would like to thank the staffs of Cranberry Court and Heartland Hospice Care for their kind and compassionate care.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
