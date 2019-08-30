|
|
Frances "Fran" Panek
Wisconsin Rapids - Frances "Fran" Panek (Scarbury), age 97, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 at Wellington Place of Biron, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. William Menzel will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Spring Branch Cemetery in the town of Rome, Adams County. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home of Nekoosa is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at ritchayfuneralhome.com.
Fran was born April 1, 1922 to Frank and Mary (Golaszewski) Rapp. She married Anton Panek on January 24, 1948 in Chicago, IL. The marriage lasted 68 years until Anton passed away in 2016. She worked as a Secretary at Montgomery Wards until she got married and then spent her time raising her family. When husband Anton retired, they moved to Nevis, Minnesota where they would build the home they would live in for the next 35 years. She was a member of the Minnesota Conservation League for a number of years. She was an avid book reader throughout her life, often reading 3-4 books every week. Her hobbies also included cross stitching, gardening and bird watching. They moved to New Rome, Wisconsin in 2015 to be closer to family. Upon moving to Wisconsin her hobbies, in addition to reading voraciously, became watching Jeopardy daily and playing bingo whenever she could convince the facility to have a game. She also enjoyed frequent visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Fran is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann (Vern) Ostrow of Algonquin, IL, Antoinette (Steve) Scarbury of New Rome, WI, Linda Gardner of Toledo, OH, Barbara (Greg) Lietzau of Des Plaines, IL; son, Richard (Gina) Panek of Algonquin, IL; and special friend, Linda Wilson of Toledo, OH. She is also survived by sister-in-law Virginia Helma of Northbrook, IL and brother-in-law Leonard (Blanca) Panek of Des Plaines, IL.
She is further survived by grandchildren, Joseph DuRard, Jr., Troy (Nora) DuRard, Bill (Tama) Ostrow, Kristin (Shakti) Narayan, Matthew and Adam Lietzau, Jamie Panek, Kelsey and Brittny Jablonski and great-grandchildren, Joey, Megan, Katie, Melissa and Daniel DuRard, Michael and Victoria Ostrow, Sandy and Asha Narayan; and Linda's special friends, Cassidy and Spencer Wilson. Very special friends, Kelly and Lyn Rittgers of Nevis, MN also survive. Nieces and nephews who survive are Nancy (John) Ochi, Susan (John) Baron, and David Gaborek.
She was preceded in death by her husband Anton, her parents Frank and Mary Rapp, sister Jeanne Gaborek, brother-in-law John Gaborek, granddaughter Brandi Christine DuRard, and infant grandson Michael Anthony Ostrow.
Our family would like to thank the staffs at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wellington Place of Biron, Arborwood Lodge and Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home for all their care and support.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019