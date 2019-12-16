Services
Francis J. Morzewski

Francis J. Morzewski Obituary
Francis J. Morzewski

Wisconsin Rapids - Francis J. Morzewski, 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away on December 10, 2019 at The House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date in his honor. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Francis was born December 7, 1937 to Michael and Josephine (Albrant) Morzewski in Wisconsin Rapids, Wi. He served the country for two years in the U.S. Army. Francis Married Lois Hansen on June 25, 1960 in Vesper, WI and had three children. Francis dedicated 35 years as a supervisor in the Public Works Dept. for the city of Wisconsin Rapids. He was a member of the Wisconsin Rapids Knights of Columbus.

Francis is survived by his son; Dan (Susan) Morzewski, Daughter; Kathy Morzewski-McMiller, brother; Melvin Morzewski, as well as his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Francis is preceded in death by his wife, parents, son; Michael Morzewski, brothers; Benedict and Ervin; as well as his sister Loraine Wilson.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
