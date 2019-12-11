|
|
Francis (Sheeney) Joslin
Buffalo City, WI - Sheeney was born November 14, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Thomas and Elizabeth Joslin. He died unexpectedly at home on December 7, 2019 at the age of 81.
Christmas this year will hold a particular sadness with the loss of Sheeney Joslin. Perhaps the answer is not pushing away the sadness but instead embracing the love that graced our lives and knowing that his love is not gone, but is transformed forever in our hearts.
Sheeney started his career in Wisconsin Rapids right after graduation, working for the owner of Alex Kauth Construction. Later purchasing that business and started Port Edwards Concrete which he ran until his retirement in 1989, having already moved to Buffalo City, WI.
He recently lost his best buddy, Charlie Brown (a large Maine-Coon tom cat) that loved riding in his truck with him, as well as eating the leftovers from Sheeney's fish cleaning. Sheeney's passion was his robust garden and cutting wood for the long cold winters.
Sheeney leaves behind the love of his life of the last 33 years, Priscilla. He has three children; Jeffrey Joslin (Lisa) of Wisconsin Rapids; Cristy (Scott) Gorenc of Valrico, FL; and Amy (Steven) Terpstra of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Sheeney is survived by his three siblings; sister, Mary (Duane) Polivka of Friendship, WI and Port Charlotte, FL respectively; two brothers, Jack (Kathie) Joslin and Jim (Marge) Joslin of Nekoosa and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Betty Joslin of Nekoosa and niece Karen Deal of Wisconsin Rapids.
A memorial service with lunch to follow for family and friends will be held at the in Cochrane, WI at Noon Sunday, December 15th.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019