Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
VFW
Cochrane, WI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
VFW
Cochrane, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Joslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis (Sheeney) Joslin


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis (Sheeney) Joslin Obituary
Francis (Sheeney) Joslin

Buffalo City, WI - Sheeney was born November 14, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Thomas and Elizabeth Joslin. He died unexpectedly at home on December 7, 2019 at the age of 81.

Christmas this year will hold a particular sadness with the loss of Sheeney Joslin. Perhaps the answer is not pushing away the sadness but instead embracing the love that graced our lives and knowing that his love is not gone, but is transformed forever in our hearts.

Sheeney started his career in Wisconsin Rapids right after graduation, working for the owner of Alex Kauth Construction. Later purchasing that business and started Port Edwards Concrete which he ran until his retirement in 1989, having already moved to Buffalo City, WI.

He recently lost his best buddy, Charlie Brown (a large Maine-Coon tom cat) that loved riding in his truck with him, as well as eating the leftovers from Sheeney's fish cleaning. Sheeney's passion was his robust garden and cutting wood for the long cold winters.

Sheeney leaves behind the love of his life of the last 33 years, Priscilla. He has three children; Jeffrey Joslin (Lisa) of Wisconsin Rapids; Cristy (Scott) Gorenc of Valrico, FL; and Amy (Steven) Terpstra of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Sheeney is survived by his three siblings; sister, Mary (Duane) Polivka of Friendship, WI and Port Charlotte, FL respectively; two brothers, Jack (Kathie) Joslin and Jim (Marge) Joslin of Nekoosa and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Betty Joslin of Nekoosa and niece Karen Deal of Wisconsin Rapids.

A memorial service with lunch to follow for family and friends will be held at the in Cochrane, WI at Noon Sunday, December 15th.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -