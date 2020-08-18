Frank C. LiebleWisconsin Rapids - Frank C. Lieble, age 100, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Arborwood Lodge, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Private family services will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Entombment will take place at Forest Hill Mausoleum.Frank was born December 23, 1919 in Oshkosh, WI to Wenzel and Anna (Grassl) Lieble. He married Lillian M. Schueller on September 20, 1941 in Marshfield, WI. Frank was a truck driver for Consolidated Papers Inc. for many years and also farmed in the Wisconsin Rapids area.Frank was a member of the Barbershoppers and the St. Vincent de Paul Choir. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #1558 of Wisconsin Rapids Frank enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and hunting. What Frank enjoyed the most, was any excuse to have a party with his family.Frank is survived by his wife of 79 years, Lillian; two children, Randy (Jane) Lieble of Eau Claire, WI and Sharon Sullivan of Wausau, WI; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.Frank was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jean Peterson and five brother and sisters, Art Lieble, Walter Lieble, Max Lieble, Kate Stueber and Loretta Becker.