Frank "Moke" Gill



Wisconsin Rapids - Frank "Moke" Gill, age 90 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, February 14, 2019.



Private family services will be held at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.



Frank was born August 17, 1928 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to John and Marguerite (Johnson) Gill. He graduated from Lincoln High School and then served in the U.S. Army. Frank was employed at Frank Gill Paint Co. and later for the U.S. Postal Service. Moke was an avid sports fan and loved the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Reds.



Moke is survived by Barbara Felberg, his love of 28 years; her daughter, Linda and her granddaughter, Paris; brother, Douglas "Boola" Gill, three nephews, Patrick Gill, Terry Gill and Greg Gill; two nieces, Deb Gilmaster and Cindy White; sisters-in-law, Joyce Gill and Elaine Gill and is also survived by many loving great nieces and great nephews.



Moke was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary