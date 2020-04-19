Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Franklin D. "Frank" Gruber

Franklin D. "Frank" Gruber Obituary
Franklin "Frank" D. Gruber

Nekoosa - Frank D. Gruber, age 85, of Nekoosa, WI went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 13, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Due to concern for friends and family, a private burial will take place for the immediate family at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in River Grove, IL. A celebration of Frank's life will take place at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home of Wisconsin Rapids, WI is honored to be assisting the Gruber family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Frank was born May 22, 1934 in Chicago, IL. He graduated from St. Michael's Catholic School. Frank was an honorable, dedicated member of the Air National Guard until his retirement. During that time, he married the love of his life, the late Diane E. Pizza. He relocated to the Northwoods where he lived out the rest of his life surrounded by peace and nature.

Frank is survived by his children: Deborah Ann and Suzanne Marie; his grandchildren: Robert, Eric, Jessica, Megan, CJ, and Amanda; his sister, Rosemary; and fond, longtime companion, Josie Cox. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Diane and his brothers: Joseph, John, and William.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
