Fred E. KuhnPort Edwards - Fred E. Kuhn, 85, of Edgewater Haven, Port Edwards, formerly of the town of Port Edwards, passed away July 21, 2020 at Edgewater, where he had been a resident since 2009.Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday July 26, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends prior to the service at the cemetery from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Fred was born July 11, 1935, in Nekoosa, to Henry and Lydia (Schmidt) Kuhn. He was one of a set of fraternal twins, along with his brother, George. Fred never married. In his younger years, he worked on his family's farm, and cut immense amounts of firewood and pulpwood during his lifetime. He was also employed by the township of Port Edwards, the old Pagoda golf course, and the Switch Tavern.Fred enjoyed many types of outdoor labor, raising poultry, listening to country music, and watching stock car racing.Survivors include his sister-in-law, Helen Kuhn of the town of Port Edwards; one niece, Christine (Kenneth) Van Meter of the town of Port Edwards; three great-nieces, Amy Van Meter of Stevens Point, WI; Wendy Van Meter of Plover, WI; and Tracy Van Meter of the town of Port Edwards.He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Herbert Kuhn and George Kuhn; stepfather, Frank A. Drews; stepbrother, Edgar Drews; and stepsisters, Lillian Smith and Ruth Roth.Fred's family would like to take this opportunity to thank the many Edgewater staffmembers who cared for him through the years. Your compassion and dedicationbrightened his days.