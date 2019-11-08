|
|
Fred Marray
Nekoosa - Fred A. Murray, age 81, of Nekoosa, died Friday October 25, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday November 15, 2019 at the Nekoosa United Church of Christ. Rev. Timothy Miller will officiate. Burial will be at Green Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by the Joseph J. White American Legion Post #442. Visitation will be held at the Church on Friday November 15, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Fred was born January 9, 1938 in the town of Saratoga to Arthur and Rose (Herms) Murray. He married Marlene Capek on September 2, 1972 in Nekoosa.
Fred served in the US Army for nine years from 1960 to 1969 during the Viet Nam Era, serving in Japan, Turkey and Korea. He was later employed by Consolidated Papers Inc. for 17 years, retiring in 1994. Fred graduated from Mid-State Tech in 1978. He was a member of the Wisconsin Rapids Post #2534, Joseph J. White American Legion Post #442 and the Wisconsin Rapids Chapter #55. Fred was a longtime member of the Nekoosa United Church of Christ and of the AARP. His hobby/craft was woodworking. His interests included fishing, hunting, politics, playing cards with his pals and taking care of the wildlife in his backyard.
He is survived by his wife Marlene and by his cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Eugene, Gerald, Ronald and Robert.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019