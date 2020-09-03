Frederick C. Schoff
Tomah - Frederick C. Schoff, 81 of Tomah passed from his home on earth with his sisters at his side on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center, where he has lived for many years. The family gives their sincere gratitude for their care.
Fred was born the third child to Clayton and Sylvia (Elliott) Schoff on September 17, 1938 at home, near the Town of Springville, WI in Adams, County. He attended school in Nekoosa graduating from Alexander High School with the Class of 1956. He then entered the US Navy serving aboard on a destroyer for 4 years. He was honorably discharged at Riverside, CA and worked at a large dairy farm ranch near Santa Rosa, CA for a short time. He returned to Nekoosa proudly driving his "Baby" a beautiful Candy Apple Purple and White 56 Oldsmobile. He then worked for NEPCO as a pipefitter. He met and fell in love with Carol Page and 2 sons, Bruce and Mark were born to that union. The marriage ended in divorce. Years later, he met and married Joann VanTassel and a son Nick was born to that union. Years later that marriage also ended in divorce.
Declining health caused him to spend stints in the VA Hospital at Tomah. Then in 1994 he checked into the VA Hospital at Tomah and has lived in various group homes in that area with the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center being the last.
He is survived by 3 sons, Bruce (Lori) of WI Rapids, Mark (Suzanne) of WI Rapids, and Nick (Fiancée Angela) of Rock Springs, grandchildren, Matt (Tess) Schoff, Nash (Fiancée Brittany Olson) Schoff, Kaitlyn and Dexter Schoff, Hunter and Alyssa Schoff, great grandchildren, Zayde, Elli and Colt Schoff. He is further survived by 2 sisters, Charlotte Blanchard of WI Rapids and Pat (Fred) Reichert of Nekoosa, a brother Richard (Mary) Schoff of San Antonio, a sister-in-law, Sally Schoff, brother-in-law, Greg Wirtz of WI Rapids, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, a brother, Paul, sister, Sandy and a brother-in-law, Howard Blanchard.
A Private Military Service will be held on September 17, 2020 1:00 PM at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N2665 County Road QQ, King, WI with military honors.
