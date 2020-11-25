1/1
Frederick L. Krug
Frederick L. Krug

Wisconsin Rapids - Frederick L. Krug, age 69, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

A memorial visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.

Fred was born August 29, 1951 in Altdorf, WI to Frederick and Elizabeth (Schudy) Krug. He married Leslie Keyes on March 25, 1972 in Marshfield, WI.

Fred worked at Preway Inc. in Wisconsin Rapids until they closed. He then went to work for Wolosek Landscaping, retiring after 26 years of service.

Fred loved woodworking and built many wooden vehicles, playhouses, birdhouses, and lighthouses. He was always drawing up plans for his next project. He also enjoyed fishing. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Fred is survived by his wife, Leslie; two children: Chad (Kelly) Krug and Laura (Chad) Baker; grandchildren: Erika, Destiny, Junior and Titiana; brothers: John (Judy) Krug and Ron Krug; and sister-in-law, Kathy Krug. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Krug.

The family would like to thank the area emergency medical personnel and the staff at Aspirus Riverview Hospital for the care given to Fred.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
